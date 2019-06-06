According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, talks between the Buffalo Sabres and pending unrestricted free agent Jeff Skinner have entered crunch time.

McKenzie believes the two sides will either reach a deal in the next couple of days, or he'll head to free agency on July 1. Should the winger sign, McKenzie projects the deal will be for the maximum of eight years at a cap hit around $9 million.

A week later than perhaps I expected, but it sounds like the Jeff Skinner contract negotiations are down to crunch time. My sense is he’ll either get a deal done in the next day or two or head off to UFA. If it gets done, I’d presume it to be 8 years at around $9M AAV. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 6, 2019

The 27-year-old scored a career-high 40 goals with 23 assists over 82 games with the Sabres in 2018-19, his first season in Buffalo after being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes last summer.

Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said Wednesday that he remains confident Skinner will re-sign with the team.

"Without a doubt," Botterill said. "Discussions continue to go very well, but as I've said before, you never have a deal completely done until there's a signature on there. I've said through the whole process, both sides want to get a deal. I think it's been a very good relationship from the Buffalo Sabres' standpoint. I also think it's been a very good relationship from Jeff's standpoint."

Skinner is coming off of a six-year, $34.35 million contract signed with the Hurricanes in 2012. A cap hit above $6 million would make him the Sabres second-highest paid player behind only Jack Eichel ($10 million AAV).

The 27-year-old has topped the 30-goal mark four times in his career and reached the 20-goal mark in seven of his nine NHL seasons.