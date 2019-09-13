Is progress being made between the Toronto Maple Leafs and restricted free agent Mitch Marner's camp on a new contract?

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, talks have picked up since the Leafs opened training camp on Friday, but added that nothing is done just yet.

"I would say in the last 24 hours, the two sides reconnected and they’re inching towards a term that both sides can live with," Dreger explained on TSN Radio 1050's Leafs Lunch on Friday.

"But as I tweeted [Friday morning] - it's at a pivotal stage. And let's call it the eleventh hour if we will. If something doesn't get done, either today or tomorrow or perhaps the day after, then I think that there's also a chance that it goes a bit sideways and we're talking about this going into the regular season Oct. 2."

"Now I think we're all hopeful that something's going to get done and I think it is appropriate to say that yes, there has been progress made – there is no deal done yet, but today is pivotal in terms of this negotiation."

The development comes just a day after general manager Kyle Dubas said at his season-opening availability he would not comment on Marner again publicly until the situation was resolved "one way or another." Dubas added he was "optimistic" Marner would sign by the team's season opener.

Dreger tweeted on Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been "persistent" in pushing both seven- and eight-year extension offers to Marner this summer, while Marner's camp was focused on a three-year deal. Dreger added that the Maple Leafs made their long-term offers in June, which would have carried an average annual value of $11 million.

Marner scored 26 goals and posted a career-high 94 points in 82 games with the Maple Leafs last season. He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract and has tallied 224 points in 241 career NHL games.