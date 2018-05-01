The Florida Panthers missed the playoffs this season by a single point and general manager Dale Tallon said Monday he would like to add on both offence and defence this summer to help the team take a step forward.

“We have a lot of good, young forwards coming as well,” Tallon told the Florida Sun-Sentinel. “My preference would probably be both, but it depends on what it is, and who it is, and when it is. I think our goals against has got to get better as well. I think it can improve. I guess defence, probably. I would like to address both needs possibly.”

Last summer, reports indicated the Florida Panthers had an internal mandate to shed salary down to a $65 million budget, leading the team to send Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith to the Vegas Golden Knights, among other surprising moves. The Panthers denied those reports last year and finished the season with $68.1 million in salary.

According to CapFriendly, the Panthers are projected to have just over $9 million in cap space this offseason and Tallon said he's free to spend it.

“I would say yes, we do,” Tallon said when asked if the team has the money to pursue big free agents. “We’ve identified and we like certain players. We have it in our budget. We’re going to do what we can to improve our team.”

Tallon said he would be looking for an experienced defenceman to add to his blueline on July 1, but declined to specify what skillset he's looking to add.

“I would like another good player,” Tallon said. “It doesn’t matter. If they’re more offensive, then that’s fine too. I just don’t like to pigeonhole what our need is. We’re looking for good players basically.”

The Panthers have two players scheduled for unrestricted free agency in Radim Vrbata ­– who has announced his intentions to retire - and Connor Brickley. The team also has four restricted free agents in Jared McCann, Frank Vatrano, Alex Petrovic and MacKenzie Weegar.