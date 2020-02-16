1h ago
Lightning acquire Coleman from Devils
The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Blake Coleman from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward prospect Nolan Foote and a first-round draft pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
The first-rounder is the Vancouver Canucks' conditional first-round draft choice, which Tampa acquired in a trade back in June.
Coleman has 21 goals and 10 assists in 57 games this season. The 28-year-old had spent his entire four-year NHL with the Devils.
Coleman carries a $1.8 million cap hit through the 2020-21 season.
Foote had three goals and two assists in seven games for Team Canada at the 2020 IIHF World Juniors. The 19-year-old forward was selected in the first round, 27th overall, by the Lightning at the 2019 NHL draft.
The Devils receiver the Canucks' first-round pick, which was traded to Tampa along with goalie Marek Mazanec and a third-round pick in 2019 in exchange for forward J.T. Miller. The 2020 first-round pick becomes a first-rounder in 2021 if the Canucks don't make the postseason in 2019-20.