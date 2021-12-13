Tampa Bay Lightning centre Brayden Point skated with the team Monday, wearing a red non-contact jersey.

The 25-year-old was ruled out for four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury last month. He has seven goals and 13 points in 16 games this season after scoring an NHL-best 14 goals in the playoffs last season.

Brayden Point in the house pic.twitter.com/N2I3b3ijm2 — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) December 13, 2021

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said last month that Point would return before star winger Nikita Kucherov, who underwent surgery on a lower-body injury in late October.

Kucherov has not yet resumed skating.

Tampa Bay currently sits third in the Atlantic Division with a 17-6-4 record. The Lightning will host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.