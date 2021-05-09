Bolts' Maroon to have hearing for roughing

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon will have a hearing for roughing Florida Panthers defenceman Brandon Montour, NHL Player Safety announced Sunday.

NHL Player Safety also announced that Montour has been fined $5,000 for spearing Maroon. The penalty is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Maroon and Montour got tangled up and needed to be separated by officials during Saturday night's matchup. As the pair continued to jaw with one another, Maroon lunged toward Montour and wrestled him to the ice. He then had words with the Panthers' bench while heading to the penalty box.

Meanwhile, Panthers defenceman MacKenzie Weegar has been fined $5,000 for high-sticking Tampa Bay's Mathieu Joseph.

Florida went on to win the matchup 5-1.