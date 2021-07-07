Rookie Ross Colton scored his fourth goal of the playoffs, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 1-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens heading into the third period of Game 5, where they have a chance to clinch the Stanley Cup.

Colton got the Lightning on the board at 13:27 of the period, taking a cross-crease feed from David Savard and tipping it past Carey Price for the one-goal lead.

The Canadiens had two chances on the power play in the period but were unable to generate many scoring chances and have now gone 0-for-3 with the man advantage in Game 5.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was much busier in the second period, needing to make 10 saves compared to just four in the first. Price made six saves in the period.

The Lightning lead the series 3-1