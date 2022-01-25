Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol on Tuesday.

Kucherov has been limited to just 11 games this season due to injury. He has five goals and 17 points in his limited time.

#Bolts announce Nikita Kucherov has entered COVID-19 protocol. — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) January 25, 2022

The 28-year-old missed all of last season due to off-season hip surgery. He returned for the playoffs, posting eight goals and 32 points in 23 games as the Lightning won their second straight Stanley Cup.

In 526 career NHL games, all with the Lightning, Kucherov has 226 games and 564 points.