1h ago
Lightning place Kucherov in COVID protocol
TSN.ca Staff
Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol on Tuesday.
Kucherov has been limited to just 11 games this season due to injury. He has five goals and 17 points in his limited time.
The 28-year-old missed all of last season due to off-season hip surgery. He returned for the playoffs, posting eight goals and 32 points in 23 games as the Lightning won their second straight Stanley Cup.
In 526 career NHL games, all with the Lightning, Kucherov has 226 games and 564 points.