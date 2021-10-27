Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov is expected to miss eight-to-10 weeks after undergoing surgery on a lower-body injury Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has been out since suffering the injury after a minor collision with Garnet Hathaway of the Washington Capitals during a game on Oct. 16.

UPDATE: Nikita Kucherov underwent a successful procedure on Tuesday and will miss approximately 8-10 weeks with a lower body injury. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 27, 2021

Kucherov missed the 2020-21 regular season after having hip surgery in December, but was able to return for the playoffs. The Russian led the league in postseason scoring with eight goals and 24 assists for 32 points over 23 games as the Bolts won their second straight Stanley Cup.

A second-round draft pick of the Lightning in 2011, Kucherov won the Hart Trophy, and Art Ross Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award for the 2018-2019 season.