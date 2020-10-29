The Tampa Bay Lightning are bringing back forward Pat Maroon on a two-year, $1.8 million deal and defenceman Luke Schenn on a one-year, $800,000 pact, the team officially announced Thursday.

We can confirm. 😉@patmaroon has re-signed to a two-year contract worth an AAV of $900,000!



📝: https://t.co/oBg5VV6viZ pic.twitter.com/PFBpFb8KYb — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 29, 2020

Maroon's contract will carry a cap hit of $900,000 per season.

The 32-year-old Maroon played in 64 regular season games last year for the Bolts, scoring nine goals and adding 14 assists. He also tallied an additional six points (one goal, five assists) as the Lightning went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Schenn, 30, had one goal and two assists during the regular season and another two assists in 11 playoff games.

Last season was each player's first in Tampa Bay.