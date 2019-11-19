46m ago
Bolts' Kucherov exits game following hit
Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning left Tuesday night's game against the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues after taking a hit from Brayden Schenn.
TSN.ca Staff
Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning left Tuesday night's game against the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues with a lower-body injury.
The 26-year-old winger sustained a body check from Brayden Schenn late in the second period and did not return to the game. Bolts' head coach Jon Cooper didn't provide an update on his player following the game but said his failure to return isn't related to concussion protocol.
After winning the Art Ross Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, and Hart Memorial Trophy in 2018-19, Kucherov has posted six goals and 12 assists so far this season.