Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning left Tuesday night's game against the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues with a lower-body injury.

Brayden Schenn drills Nikita Kucherov, and Cernak comes to his defense as a scrum starts. Kucherov skates slowly to the bench and into the dressing room. #tblightning — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) November 20, 2019

The 26-year-old winger sustained a body check from Brayden Schenn late in the second period and did not return to the game. Bolts' head coach Jon Cooper didn't provide an update on his player following the game but said his failure to return isn't related to concussion protocol.

After winning the Art Ross Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, and Hart Memorial Trophy in 2018-19, Kucherov has posted six goals and 12 assists so far this season.