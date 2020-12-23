How can an NHL schedule come out without a green-light from a number of provinces?

The Tampa Bay Lightning made a pair of signings Wednesday, announcing a one-year, $700,000 deal with forward Alexander Volkov and a two-year contract with forward Mathieu Joseph worth $737,500 annually.

Joseph, 23, had four goals and three assists in 37 games for the Lightning last season. He had 13 goals and 13 assists in 70 games the season before.

The 23-year-old appeared Volkov in nine games with the Bolts last season, recording one assist in 10:16 of average ice time per game.

A native of Moscow, Volkov was selected in the second round (No. 48 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Tampa also announced the signing of defencemen Jan Rutta and Eric Cernak on Tuesday.