A pair of World Junior powerhouses clash as Team Canada takes on Team Finland as preliminary action winds down. Keep up to the date with all the action on the TSN.ca live blog.

Canada leafs Finland 3-0 in the second period.

Welcome to the TSN.ca World Juniors live blog. Tonight, Team Canada takes on Team Finland where the winner will grab first place in Group 'A'. Canada and Finland have combined to win six of the last seven World Junior gold medals.

The winner will play the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Canada has never trailed at any point in this tournament. Finland has trailed for a combined 36 seconds in their three preliminary game

While Canada has found their offensive groove, the Finns play a tight defensive game, utilizing their last two lines as traditional checking-line matchups. Will Canadian forward Quinton Byfield bust through the Finnish defence?

Canada has scored in the first five minutes in each of their three preliminary games. Connor McMichael had an opportunity to score just over a minute, in but his shot from the left side was handled by Finnish keeper Kari Piiroinen.

Make that in all four games now that Canada has scored in the opening five minutes. Dylan Cozens scores his fifth goal of the tournament to give his team a 1-0 lead at 3:49.

Canada with the first power play of the game Aku Raty went off for tripping at 5:03 but they kill off.

Finland records their first shot on goal of the game at 9:48. Canada had the first nine shots of the game.

With just over five minutes left to play in the period, Finland provides their first scoring threat of the game. Topi Niemala through a pass to a hard-charging Kasper Simontaival at the net, but he was unable to connect once he got to the crease.

Canada will go back on the powerplay with 2:40 to go in the first period after Simontaival is called for slashing. They are 0-for-1 so far tonight.

Finland kills off the power play. Canada gets two shots on goal on the opportunity.

First period in the books and Finland is fortunate to escape down 1-0. Canada outshot the Finns 17-1.

Second period is now underway.

Byfield has shot from in close, but Piiroinen makes a pad save, his 17th of the game.

Canada goes on their third power play as Ville Heinola is called for interference at 4:22. Finland kills it off.

Goal. Dylan Holloway deflects a shot from Jakob Pelletier as Canada goes on top 2-0 at 6:54. Braden Schenider collects the secondary assist.

Canada's Alex Newhook will not return to the game tonight, per the broadcast. No explanation given.

Another goal for Canada. Peyton Krebs bang home a rebound from teammate Bowen Byram. Finland having all kinds of issues in their own zone. 3-0 Canada. Connor Zary picks up the second assist at 12:58.

Canada back on their fourth power play has Samuel Helenius goes off for high sticking at 17:25.

Second period in the books. Somehow, Finland is only training by three goals after being thoroughly dominated for 40 minutes. Canada winning the shot battle 35-7.