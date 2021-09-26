Europe is on top of the tennis world.

Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev defeat Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov 6-2 6-7(4) 10-3 to claim Team Europe's fourth straight Laver Cup title.

On top of the world 🌎 #TeamEurope win their fourth consecutive @LaverCup title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/RkZutd9S09 — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 26, 2021

Europe entered the final day needing just one more victory and picked it up in the men's doubles portion.

If Team World would have won, Zverev would have remained on court for a singles showdown with Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

More to come.