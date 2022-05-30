Olympic, world champs Team Edin to curl together for next quadrennial

The champs are sticking together.

Sweden's Team Niklas Edin - the foursome which captured both the Olympic and world titles during the 2021-22 season - have officially announced they will continue curling together for the next quadrennial.

Four more years! https://t.co/gBXSbQQGz6 — Team Niklas Edin (@TeamNiklasEdin) May 30, 2022

The team consists of 36-year-old skip Niklas Edin, third Oskar Eriksson, 31, second Rasmus Wranå, 27, and lead Christoffer Sundgren, 32.

Team Edin captured their first Olympic gold medal in February by beating Scotland's Team Bruce Mouat in the final. In April, the Karlstad foursome won their four straight world championship after defeating Canada's Team Brad Gushue in the gold-medal game.

Edin now has six career world titles and three Olympic medals, one of each colour.

The current version of Team Edin has been together since 2016 and plan on sticking together for the next four years as they attempt to defend their gold-medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina.