Athletes and coaches from across Europe are on their way to Edmonton for the world junior hockey championships.

Tournament organizers say teams left on charter flights Sunday after undergoing a quarantine period and multiple tests for COVID-19.

Several players and coaches, including Sweden's head coach Tomas Monten, weren't able to join the travelling parties after testing positive for the virus.

Once in Edmonton, all 10 teams will be required to quarantine for four additional days at the hotel before they can start on-ice training on Dec. 18.

Team Canada has been holding its selection camp in Red Deer, Alta., about 150 kilometres south of Edmonton, and the U.S. team has been preparing in Plymouth, Mich.

This year's event will be held in a "bubble" without fans in attendance. Canada is set to play its first game against Germany on Dec. 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020.