As part of TSN's extensive coverage of the 2018 World Hockey Championship, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger sits down with some of the game's prominent personalities in Copenhagen, discussing the hot topics of the day.

In this edition of 'Dreger Cafe,' Darren goes one-on-one with Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock.

Here are a few topics that stood out.



On Mitch Marner's play:

Mike Babcock: "Mitch had a good year for us, you didn't even know he was going to be on the team and he was real dominant for you. He was injured, got sick - wasn't quite the same - I really though he had his pop back in his legs yesterday. He's a kid whose energy is contagious, so he's a kid who's going to get better obviously."



On what he expects from the Toronto Maple Leafs next season:

Mike Babcock: "I think what we're going to try to do is just be steady on the rudder - our plan's our plan and keep building on the program. You never know about injuries, you never know what's going to happen for sure but I think it's up to management - and I include myself in that - to help the players. I think it's up to the players this summer to get stronger and get faster and focusing on the detail. If it's your shot, you're spending time on that. If it's your faceoffs, you're spending time on that. But to think you're just going home and cruising, that's not what happens...those days are long over with."



On the team's wants and needs for the off-season:

Mike Babcock: "You'd like to think there's a tree in your backyard that you can go in and pluck that right-handed D-man who plays 25 minutes a night or a heavy guy to play up front. But it doesn't work like that - there's a cost in everything, so if you're going to acquire something, what's the cost? I though Lou did a real nice job last year - went outside and got us Freddie Andersen, a real nice goaltender who we knew could start each and every night which I think was a real safety net for our team.

"Matt Martin was a huge acquisition - we never got slapped this year at all - and when you've got a bunch of kids, you can't afford to get slapped. So we're going to do everything we can to improve our team. We could use help up front and in the back for sure, and we're going to see what's available. Our scouting staff with 'Hunts' and his crew, they've done an unbelievable job this year and we'll announce some signings coming up that will help our hockey club as well..."