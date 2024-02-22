PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico — Canada's Rebecca Marino dropped a 3-6, 6-4, 2-6 decision to France's Leolia Jeanjean in second-round play at the Puerto Vallarta Open on Thursday.

The Vancouver native had 13 aces to seven double faults, while breaking on two of her nine chances.

Marino also won 65 per cent of her first-serve points in the two-hour-25-minute match.

Jeanjean had two aces to nine double faults and broke on four of her 20 opportunities. She also won 72.6 per cent of her first-serve points.

The 33-year-old had defeated Mexico's Maria Fernanda Navarro Oliva 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round on Tuesday to advance.

Marino was the lone Canadian remaining in the tournament before Thursday's loss, with Carol Zhao having fell 2-6, 4-6 to American Varvara Lepchenko in qualifying action on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024.