Must See: McKinney scores 7-second KO in UFC debut, injures knee while celebrating

It was quite the UFC debut for Terrance McKinney Saturday night.

The lightweight prospect made his short-notice Octagon debut during the UFC 263 early prelim card and picked up a seven-second knockout victory over Matt Frevola, tying him for the fourth fastest KO in UFC history.

It is also the fastest stoppage ever in the lightweight division.

The euphoria was short-lived however as he appeared to injure his knee jumping from the cage in celebration, landing awkwardly and then immediately grabbing the outside of his right leg.

The Spokane, Wash., native said he believes he only tweaked his knee and will go for an MRI to confirm it's nothing serious. McKinney was able to stand during his post-fight interview.

The result was two seconds behind Jorge Masvidal's knockout of Ben Askren in July of 2019 for the fastest finish in UFC history.