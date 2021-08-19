1h ago
Rozier agrees to four-year max deal with Hornets
Guard Terry Rozier has agreed to a four-year, $97 million max contract extension with the Charlotte Hornets, his agent Aaron Turner told Shams Charania of The Athletic on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
Rozier, 27, averaged 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season and ranked fifth in 3-pointers in the NBA.
In six NBA seasons with the Hornets and Boston Celtics, he has averaged 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 404 games.
