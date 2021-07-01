WNBA franchise Phoenix Mercury have announced an historic sponsorship deal with American gaming company Bally’s Corporation.

The partnership is said to be Bally’s first gaming access deal with a professional women’s sports team. They also claim it is ‘the largest sponsorship in the history of women’s sports.’ The deal allows Bally’s to be the exclusive sports betting partner with the Mercury.

The franchise is waiting for a sports betting license from local government then Bally’s will host and manage an online and mobile sports betting service in Arizona, a retail sportsbook near Phoenix Suns Arena and regular ads during Mercury games.

“Maintaining and implementing a strong diversity, equity and inclusion program is a cornerstone of Bally’s operational values, and we look forward to promoting those values as part of our sponsorship with the Phoenix Mercury and hope that other major corporations follow in our footsteps,” Soo Kim, Chairman of Bally’s Corporation’s Board of Directors said in a statement.

The agreement also has Bally’s become a member of the Phoenix Mercury Changemaker Partners, joining PayPal and Verizon.

Bally’s also has a deal in place with the NBA since March allowing the company to have access to official league data.