TORONTO (March 14, 2022) – Canada’s brightest emerging basketball stars are set to shine on Sunday, April 3 with the return of the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES, airing exclusively on TSN. Broadcast from the University of Toronto’s Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport, the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES feature Canada’s top high school basketball players, with 24 players competing in each game with the support of BioSteel’s lineup of zero-sugar hydration products.

The network’s live coverage tips off with the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME airing live at 12 noon ET on TSN3, TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BOYS BASKETBALL GAME airs live at 3 p.m. ET on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

Nike returns as premier event sponsor of the sixth annual BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES.

Full rosters for the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES will be revealed in the coming days.

“After two years away, we couldn’t be more excited to see the return of the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES and to put the spotlight back on youth basketball with this marquee event,” said John Celenza, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of BioSteel. “These games showcase some of Canada’s top young athletes and help inspire the next generation, and we look forward to supporting the players on and off the court with Clean. Healthy. Hydration.”

“After two challenging years faced by all young athletes due to the pandemic, we’re very proud to see the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES return to TSN,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “The multitude of BioSteel All Canadian alumni set to compete in this year’s NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® is further proof that Canada has arrived among the world’s top sources of youth basketball talent. We’re excited to showcase the next generation of Canadian hoops stars to viewers across the country.”

“The BioSteel All Canadian Games are a staple for young athletes in the pursuit of their dreams at the next level,” said Jesse Tipping, Co-Founder and Executive Director, BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES. “It has been a very challenging time for Canadian youth basketball players over the last two years and we are extremely happy to be moving forward with this year’s games. The players have been working hard despite the challenges and we are proud to be able to showcase them on a national stage.”

In addition to the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES, the Nike Futures Games and Nike Skills Challenge events are set to take place at Athlete Institute in Orangeville, Ont., on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2. Friday evening’s events include the Boys and Girls Nike Regional Futures Games, featuring Ontario’s top grade 9 and 10 prospects. Saturday evening’s events include the 2-Ball Challenge, Three Point Shootout, and Slam Dunk Competition. Additional details, including participants, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Since its debut in 2015, the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES have shone the spotlight on an impressive list of 13 players who have gone on to play basketball in the NBA. Alumni currently in the NBA include Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Utah Jazz), Dalano Banton (Toronto Raptors), Ignas Brazdeikis (Orlando Magic), Oshae Brissett (Indiana Pacers), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), and Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets).

The game’s alumni also showcase an impressive list of 89 active NCAA Division I players including girls game alumni Laeticia Amihere (South Carolina), Brianna Breedy (Oakland), Shayeann Day-Wilson (Duke), Micah Dennis (Oklahoma State), Yvonne Ejim (Gonzaga), Cristina Morra (Wake Forest), and Sarah Te-Biasu (VCU). Boys game alumni competing in NCAA Division I include Marcus Carr (Texas), Quincy Guerrier (Oregon), Abu Kigab (Boise St.), Jaelin Llewellyn (Princeton), Koby McEwen (Weber St.), Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (Oklahoma St.), and Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga).

The BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES selection committee is comprised of:

Boys and Girls Selection Committee Chair: Gus Gymnopoulos – Head Coach, Hodan Prep Men’s Basketball

Boys Selection Committee

Efe Ashakah – Director of Scouting, North Pole Hoops

Wes Brown – President, The Monday Morning Scouting Report

Theodore Chan – Founder, Global Visions Scouting Service

Michael De Giorgio – Head Coach, Royal Crown Men’s Basketball

Drew Ebanks – Founder & CEO, On Point Basketball

Shane James – Founder, CYBL / Premier League – Director, Canada Elite / Team Iconic – Assistant General Manager, Guelph Nighthawks – Co-Founder, United Scholastic Academy Schools

Girls Selection Committee