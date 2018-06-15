Download The App Now:

About The App:

The TSN App gives Canadian sports fans the ability to live stream the network’s five national feeds – TSN1, TSN2, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5 – on multiple platforms, anytime, anywhere.

From the World Juniors to the Grey Cup, the FIFA World Cup to UEFA EURO, plus regional NHL broadcasts, Raptors and NBA to every golf Major and tennis Grand Slam, NFL, F1, NASCAR, UFC, NCAA and more. Download the TSN App and never miss a minute of Canada’s Sports Leader’s world-class lineup of live sports and 60+ championship events. Also, catch nightly editions of SportsCentre – Canada's most comprehensive sports news program – and access your favourite TSN shows alongside a slate of popular ESPN programming and much more!

TSN App highlights:

- TSN subscribers can access live streaming of TSN1, TSN2, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5, plus bonus coverage.

- On-demand viewing of TSN's popular TV shows and live sports broadcasts.

- Streaming on-the-go with TSN Direct.

- Video highlights, stats, special features, and original content.

- Fantasy and insider analysis with TSN Edge.

- Customizable scoreboard welcome screen with scores from your favourite leagues and teams.

- Industry-leading hockey news and analysis from TSN's best-in-class team of Insiders and experts: Bob McKenzie, Darren Dreger, Pierre LeBrun, James Duthie, and many more.

- Access to TSN’s award-winning TSN Original features and the TSN Doc Collection.

- TSN-produced podcasts and live audio streaming of TSN Radio stations: Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Vancouver.

Notes:

- Video content only available in Canada

- Live streaming of TSN1, TSN2, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5 plus bonus coverage available to TSN subscribers

- Regional blackouts may apply