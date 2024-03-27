The World’s Top Women’s Hockey Stars Shine at the 2024 IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP on TSN

TORONTO (March 27, 2024) – The world’s best women’s hockey players meet in Utica, NY for TSN’s exclusive live coverage of the 2024 IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP from April 3 – 14. The network delivers every game of the tournament, including the Quarter-Finals, Semifinals, Bronze and Gold Medal Game, on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The full broadcast schedule is available here.

Calling the action is play-by-play commentator Kenzie Lalonde alongside analyst Cheryl Pounder, a six-time IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP gold medallist and two-time Olympic gold medallist. The tournament also features play-by-play commentator Daniella Ponticelli alongside four-time IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP gold medallist and two-time Olympic gold medallist Sami Jo Small as analyst.

Two-time IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP gold medallist and Olympic gold medallist Tessa Bonhomme, and SPORTSCENTRE’s Laura Diakun, share hosting duties alongside panelists Small; four-time IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP gold medallist and two-time Olympic silver medallist Megan Bozek; and four-time IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP gold medallist and three-time Olympic gold medallist Becky Kellar. BarDown’s Julia Tocheri and Raegan Subban report from rinkside in Utica.

TSN digital platforms provide comprehensive coverage from the tournament, including previews, in-game highlights, feature stories, player profiles, pre- and post-game reaction, and video analysis on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

TSN’s social media accounts feature exclusive content and social media reaction throughout the tournament, including updates from the BarDown team on-location in Utica. Daily content is also available across TSN social accounts, including X, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Team Canada enters the tournament looking to win their thirteenth IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP gold medal, featuring an all-star roster headlined by three-time Olympic champion and three-time world champion Marie-Phillip Poulin; the current PWHL leading goal scorer Natalie Spooner; and the 2023 IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Most Valuable Player Sarah Fillier.

French-language coverage of the tournament is available on RDS.