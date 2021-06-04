The women's side at Roland Garros is now without its top three seeds.

Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka was upset by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round of the clay-court Grand Slam.

Pavlyuchenkova won 6-4, 2-6, 6-0. She had lost to Sabalenka in straight sets in the Madrid semifinals last month.

Top-seeded Ash Barty retired from her second-round match injured on Thursday.

Second-seeded Naomi Osaka withdrew after the first round — saying she is going to take a break from competition for mental health reasons.