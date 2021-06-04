1h ago
Third-seeded Sabalenka upset at French Open
The women's side at Roland Garros is now without its top three seeds. Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka was upset by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round of the clay-court Grand Slam.
The Canadian Press
The women's side at Roland Garros is now without its top three seeds.
Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka was upset by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round of the clay-court Grand Slam.
Pavlyuchenkova won 6-4, 2-6, 6-0. She had lost to Sabalenka in straight sets in the Madrid semifinals last month.
Top-seeded Ash Barty retired from her second-round match injured on Thursday.
Second-seeded Naomi Osaka withdrew after the first round — saying she is going to take a break from competition for mental health reasons.