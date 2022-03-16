1h ago
Senators' Chabot leaves game vs. Blue Jackets with upper-body injury
Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
TSN.ca Staff
Chabot, 25, has six goals, 27 assists and a minus-1 rating in 54 games this season.