Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Injury update: After sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period, #Sens defenceman Thomas Chabot will not return to tonight's game vs @BlueJacketsNHL. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 17, 2022

Chabot, 25, has six goals, 27 assists and a minus-1 rating in 54 games this season.