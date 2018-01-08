Three Sharks name Winnipeg worst city to visit

Some members of the San Jose Sharks aren't too fond of Manitoba's capital.

In a video posted on the Sharks on NBC Sports California Twitter account, three players were asked what the worst city to play in is. All three answered Winnipeg.

"Winnipeg. Dark, cold, Internet is a little questionable," defenceman Justin Braun said. "Internet doesn't work ever. I don't know if they have Wi-Fi there yet."

Added forward Tomas Hertl: "I think it's Winnipeg because every time it's so cold and dark there. I don't like it there."

Defenceman Tim Heed also agreed with the assessment that "it's a bit cold."

The Sharks were in Winnipeg on Sunday to face the Jets and lost 4-1. It was their only visit to Manitoba this season.

Many Jets fans were unappreciative of the criticism from the San Jose players, but did thank the Sharks for the two points earned in the win.

"Revenge is a dish best served cold! Dark and cold!" Carlo Todaro tweeted.