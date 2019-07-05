Three-time Super Bowl champion and ESPN NFL analyst Tedy Bruschi is recovering from a stroke he suffered Thursday afternoon.

His stroke has been classified as a transient ischemic attack (TIA) which is defined as a brief episode of neurological dysfunction caused by loss of blood flow (ischemia) in the brain, spinal cord, or retina, without tissue death.

Bruschi's family released the following statement regarding his condition.

“Yesterday afternoon, Tedy had a stroke, known as a TIA. He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties. Tedy is recovering well, and would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for all they have done. Tedy and his family thank you for your ongoing encouragement, and kindly ask for privacy at this time.”

Just three days after playing in the 2005 Super Bowl Bruschi was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a mild stroke.