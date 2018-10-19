Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Brandon Banks left his team's 35-31 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night with an injury in the area between his left shoulder and collarbone, Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones confirmed postgame.

Jones did not provide the media with any further updates on Banks' injury.

Nothing from #Ticats beyond Banks is being evaluated. Jeremiah Masoli spoke to Banks. What was said? “No comment,” said Masoli. Potentially add Banks to a #Ticats receiver injury list: Chris Williams,Terrence Toliver,and Jalen Saunders. WR Terrell Sinkfield returns next week #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) October 20, 2018

June Jones had no update on Brandon Banks, but did say the injury is in the “shoulder, collarbone” area #Ticats #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) October 20, 2018

Brandon Banks in a lot of pain while being taken to the #Ticats lockerroom. Hamilton staff looking at his left shoulder area #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) October 20, 2018

TSN CFL reporter Matthew Scianitti reports that Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli spoke to Banks after the game, but Masoli declined to share what what the two spoke about.

Banks appeared to injure himself after awkwardly landing on an attempt to bring in a fourth-quarter pass from Masoli. During the game, Scianitti reported that the 30-year-old Banks was experiencing a lot of pain.

Before leaving, Banks recorded 133 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.

Ahead of tonight's game, Banks had recorded 1290 yards and 10 touchdowns on 86 receptions this season. His yardage total was good for second amongst all of the league's receivers.