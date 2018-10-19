2h ago
Ticats' Banks suffers injury vs. Redblacks
TSN.ca Staff
Harris leads Redblacks to comeback win
Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Brandon Banks left his team's 35-31 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night with an injury in the area between his left shoulder and collarbone, Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones confirmed postgame.
Jones did not provide the media with any further updates on Banks' injury.
TSN CFL reporter Matthew Scianitti reports that Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli spoke to Banks after the game, but Masoli declined to share what what the two spoke about.
Banks appeared to injure himself after awkwardly landing on an attempt to bring in a fourth-quarter pass from Masoli. During the game, Scianitti reported that the 30-year-old Banks was experiencing a lot of pain.
Before leaving, Banks recorded 133 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.
Ahead of tonight's game, Banks had recorded 1290 yards and 10 touchdowns on 86 receptions this season. His yardage total was good for second amongst all of the league's receivers.