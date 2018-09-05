The Hamilton Tiger-Cats were dealt a tough blow Wednesday as head coach June Jones revealed sophomore receiver Jalen Saunders would likely miss the rest of the season after suffering a lower-body injury against the Toronto Argonauts in the Labour Day Classic on Monday. 

Saunders appeared to hurt his right knee while falling awkwardly following a catch late in the first half. He immediately fell to the turf and held his knee before getting helped off the field.

The 25-year-old out of Oklahoma is having a terrific season with the Tiger-Cats, catching 45 passes for 739 yards and two touchdowns. 

Hamilton will face Toronto at BMO Field Saturday afternoon in the back half of their home-and-home series.

The Ticats hold a 5-5 record and are one game behind the Ottawa Redblacks for first place in the East Division.