2h ago
Ticats WR Saunders likely done for season
TSN.ca Staff
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats were dealt a tough blow Wednesday as head coach June Jones revealed sophomore receiver Jalen Saunders would likely miss the rest of the season after suffering a lower-body injury against the Toronto Argonauts in the Labour Day Classic on Monday.
Saunders appeared to hurt his right knee while falling awkwardly following a catch late in the first half. He immediately fell to the turf and held his knee before getting helped off the field.
The 25-year-old out of Oklahoma is having a terrific season with the Tiger-Cats, catching 45 passes for 739 yards and two touchdowns.
Hamilton will face Toronto at BMO Field Saturday afternoon in the back half of their home-and-home series.
The Ticats hold a 5-5 record and are one game behind the Ottawa Redblacks for first place in the East Division.