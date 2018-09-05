What are the Ticats' options with Saunders likely done?

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats were dealt a tough blow Wednesday as head coach June Jones revealed sophomore receiver Jalen Saunders would likely miss the rest of the season after suffering a lower-body injury against the Toronto Argonauts in the Labour Day Classic on Monday.

#Ticats HC @CoachJuneJones says it looks like REC Jalen Saunders is done for 2018. #CFL — Marshall Ferguson (@TSN_Marsh) September 5, 2018

Saunders appeared to hurt his right knee while falling awkwardly following a catch late in the first half. He immediately fell to the turf and held his knee before getting helped off the field.

Jalen Saunders had to be carried off the field after what appears to be a right knee injury#LabourDayClassic #LDWeekend pic.twitter.com/ojIMYxN0F8 — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) September 3, 2018

The 25-year-old out of Oklahoma is having a terrific season with the Tiger-Cats, catching 45 passes for 739 yards and two touchdowns.

Hamilton will face Toronto at BMO Field Saturday afternoon in the back half of their home-and-home series.

The Ticats hold a 5-5 record and are one game behind the Ottawa Redblacks for first place in the East Division.