Team Germany and Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stützle is dealing with a knee strain, and it is unclear if he will play again at the men's World Championship, according to TSN Hockey's Gord Miller.

Miller tweets that Stützle had an off-ice workout and met with the Senators' athletic therapist, who is in Finland for the Worlds with Team Canada. While the 20-year-old would like to play again during the tournament, Miller reports the Sens will have the final say and are likely to say no.

An update on Tim Stützle from the @IIHFHockey Men’s World Championship: he had an off-ice workout and met with Ottawa’s athletic therapist, who is here with Team Canada. He has a knee strain, and while he would like to play, Ottawa will have the final say, and will likely say no. — Gord Miller 🌻 (@GMillerTSN) May 18, 2022

Stützle was injured during the first period of Monday's matchup with France. He was hit into the boards with his left knee receiving the brunt of the impact. He was slow to get up as play continued the other way and needed help getting to the dressing room.

The winger broke out in his sophomore season in the NHL, scoring 22 goals and adding 36 assists in 79 games for the Senators in 2021-22. He had two assists through Germany's first two games at the World Championship before leaving in game three.

Stützle was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.