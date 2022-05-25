Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson underwent successful reconstructive knee surgery to repair a torn ACL, the team announced on Wednesday. 

Wilson, who suffered the injury on May 3 in the Capitals' first-round series against the Florida Panthers, is expected to miss six to eight months. 

The 28-year-old Toronto native skated in 78 regular season games for the Capitals this season, recording a career-best in every scoring category: 24 goals, 28 assists for 52 points. 

During his lone playoff game this season, Wilson scored one goal before he was injured on a hit by Panthers defenceman MacKenzie Weegar.  