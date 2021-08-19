Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo reiterated his stance on the ejection of left-hander Caleb Smith on Wednesday night for having an illegal substance in his glove.

“I think Caleb said it best. He is not a cheater, doesn’t believe in cheating. I will continue to stand by him,” Lovullo said before Thursday’s game.

Smith could be the second pitcher suspended, following Seattle’s Hector Santiago, for having a sticky substance in his glove. The glove was confiscated after Smith came off the field following the eighth inning Wednesday night and is being reviewed by the league office in New York.

“He’s still here, still on the roster. I’ll keep putting him on the lineup card until I hear otherwise,” Lovullo said.

If Smith is suspended, he would miss 10 games and Arizona would not be able to replace him on the 26-man active roster.

The Diamondbacks got eight solid innings from left-hander Madison Bumgarner Thursday night to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 and complete a series sweep. Arizona will head to Colorado to take on the Rockies over the weekend.