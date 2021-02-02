The Toronto Argonauts announced Tuesday they have re-signed American defensive tackle Drake Nevis and added wide receiver Terrell Sinkfield.

Nevis joined the Argonauts last off-season after three years with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 31-year-old finished the 2019 season with 24 tackles and three sacks in 18 games, and helped the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup.

Nevis has also played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and has 101 tackles and 11 sacks in 64 career regular season games in the CFL.

Sinkfield is back in the CFL after last playing with the Tiger-Cats in 2018. The 30-year-old spent part of 2019 with the NFL's New York Giants and has also had stints with the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, and Oakland Raiders south of the border.

Sinkfield's best season in the CFL came in 2015 when he finished with 69 receptions for 1,030 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games with the Ticats.

The Northern Iowa product has also played with the BC Lions and started his CFL career with the Argonauts in 2014.