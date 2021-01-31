The Toronto Argos have made a big splash.

The team has acquired the rights to wide receiver Eric Rogers, defensive end Cordarro Law, and defensive back Robertson Daniel from the Calgary Stampeders in exchange for Canadian and Global draft picks, the Argos announced on Sunday.

By acquiring the rights to Rogers, Toronto can now sign the wideout before he becomes a free agent on Feb. 9.

Rogers is a two-time West Division all-star, and has 27 touchdown receptions in just 45 career regular season games.

The 29-year-old has also accumulated 3,176 yards on 217 receptions in those 45 games.

“Unfortunately, we had to make some tough decisions with some very good players and we weren’t able to keep them all,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “These players simply did not fit within our salary structure but with Ryan Dinwiddie and John Murphy being in Toronto, I’m glad they will now get an opportunity to sign with a team with which they have some familiarity."

“I thank all three for everything they’ve done for the Stampeders, with special mention to longstanding players Eric and Cordarro for their 10 combined years of distinguished service and their contributions to championship seasons.”

Law, 32, had 41 tackles, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles last season and has 32 sacks over his five seasons with the Stampeders.

Meanwhile, Daniel had 27 tackles and three interceptions in eight games during the 2019 season, his first in the league.