TORONTO, ON - The Toronto Arrows Rugby Football Club is pleased to announce that TSN has been named the team’s media partner for the 2020 Major League Rugby season.

The partnership will see TSN deliver the club’s 16 regular season games in 2020, as well as potential post-season matches, through TSN platforms including the network’s national television feeds, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. A complete schedule* is now available for viewers.



Bill Webb, President and General Partner of the Toronto Arrows, stated: “We’re looking forward to working with TSN to deliver our exciting brand of rugby to fans across Canada for our second season in Major League Rugby. TSN has a proven track record of delivering rugby to engaged audiences from coast to coast to coast, including recently serving as Canada’s home for the Rugby World Cup 2019, and broadcasting our matches on TSN will help to ensure fans can connect with Canada’s first and only professional rugby union team throughout the season.”

Shawn Redmond, Vice-President of TSN and Discovery, stated: “We’re very excited to deliver complete live coverage of the Toronto Arrows’ season to rugby fans across the country. TSN is home to major rugby events both here in Canada and around the world, and we’re proud to partner with the Arrows to continue to grow the game and showcase Canada’s own professional rugby union team to our national audience.”

The Arrows kicked off their second campaign in North America’s top-flight professional rugby league on Feb. 9, 2020, with Canada’s first professional rugby union team earning consecutive wins over Austin and Houston to begin the 2020 season on two-match winning streak. Following seven consecutive matches played away from Toronto, the club will play seven of its final nine matches at home between April 4 and May 31 to close out its sophomore MLR regular season.

Toronto Arrows 2020 Schedule

* Please note that match dates, kickoff times, and broadcast feeds (linear / digital options) are subject to change; viewers are urged to check local listings for the most up-to-date broadcast information

About Toronto Arrows Rugby Football Club:

The Toronto Arrows Rugby Football Club is Canada’s first professional rugby union team. Competing in Major League Rugby, the team is equipped to compete against top-tier North American club teams, providing emerging Canadian talent with enhanced and more frequent opportunities to hone their skills at an elite level. For more information, visit https://torontoarrows.com/