The Toronto Blue jays are sending first-baseman Rowdy Tellez to Triple-A, according to TSN’s Scott Mitchell.

Montoyo says he needs regular ABs and wants to see his approach improve.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 14, 2019

Tellez took the league by storm in 2018 when he was a September call up, totaling nine doubles over his first 23 games in the MLB, while hitting .314.

But 2019 has been bit different for the 24-year-old, hitting just .228 with 82 strikeouts, and has appeared in 77 of the teams 94 games.

According to Mitchell, manager Charlie Montoyo wants Tallez to get regular every day at bats, and wants to see his approach at the plate improve.

The team has yet to announce the corresponding move.