Dante Bichette, Bo Bichette’s father, has joined the Toronto Blue Jays coaching staff full time according to TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.

Players talked him up all spring and into summer camp, so #BlueJays have decided to keep Dante Bichette on the coaching staff full time, I’m told.



He’s been mentioned as a valuable resource by a number of hitters. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 25, 2020

Mitchell reports that players have talked him up all spring and into summer camp and has been mentioned as a valuable resource by a number of hitters.

While Jays fans would be more familiar with the 22-year-old shortstop, it is Dante who has the more impressive MLB resume to date.

The elder Bichette had a 14-year career spent primarily with the Colorado Rockies. He was a four-time All-Star and the National League’s leading home run hitter in 1995.

The Jays will continue their series in Tampa Bay Saturday afternoon.