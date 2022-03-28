The Toronto Blue Jays have assigned 15 players to Minor League Spring Training. All players remain eligible to play in Grapefruit League games as needed.

Optioned:

  • C/RP Hagen Danner
  • P Bowden Francis
  • RP Thomas Hatch
  • INF Leonardo Jimenez
  • P Anthony Kay
  • INF Otto Lopez
  • C Gabriel Moreno
  • OF Josh Palacios

Reassigned:

  • C/OF Chris Bec
  • P Max Castillo
  • RP Adrian Hernandez
  • P Casey Lawrence
  • SS Orelvis Martinez
  • RP Fitz Stadler
  • OF Chavez Young

The Blue Jays have 47 players remaining in Major League Camp, including 27 pitchers and 17 non-roster invitees.

The Jays are set to open the season on April 8, as they host the Texas Rangers. 