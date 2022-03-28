Up Next

Up Next

The Toronto Blue Jays have assigned 15 players to Minor League Spring Training. All players remain eligible to play in Grapefruit League games as needed.

Optioned:

C/RP Hagen Danner

P Bowden Francis

RP Thomas Hatch

INF Leonardo Jimenez

P Anthony Kay

INF Otto Lopez

C Gabriel Moreno

OF Josh Palacios

Reassigned:

C/OF Chris Bec

P Max Castillo

RP Adrian Hernandez

P Casey Lawrence

SS Orelvis Martinez

RP Fitz Stadler

OF Chavez Young

The Blue Jays have 47 players remaining in Major League Camp, including 27 pitchers and 17 non-roster invitees.

The Jays are set to open the season on April 8, as they host the Texas Rangers.