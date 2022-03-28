46m ago
Blue Jays assign 15 players to Minor League Spring Training
The Toronto Blue Jays have assigned 15 players to Minor League Spring Training, including top prospects Gabriel Moreno and Orelvis Martinez. All players remain eligible to play in Grapefruit League games as needed.
TSN.ca Staff
Optioned:
- C/RP Hagen Danner
- P Bowden Francis
- RP Thomas Hatch
- INF Leonardo Jimenez
- P Anthony Kay
- INF Otto Lopez
- C Gabriel Moreno
- OF Josh Palacios
Reassigned:
- C/OF Chris Bec
- P Max Castillo
- RP Adrian Hernandez
- P Casey Lawrence
- SS Orelvis Martinez
- RP Fitz Stadler
- OF Chavez Young
The Blue Jays have 47 players remaining in Major League Camp, including 27 pitchers and 17 non-roster invitees.
The Jays are set to open the season on April 8, as they host the Texas Rangers.