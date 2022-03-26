2h ago
Jays confirm arrest of pitching coach Walker
The Toronto Blue Jays confirmed Saturday that pitching coach Pete Walker was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Florida.
#BlueJays PR says Pete Walker will talk to the media after the game in Tampa about his DUI charge.— Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 26, 2022
The Blue Jays added that Walker and the team will address the incident after Saturday's spring training game against the New York Yankees.
