#BlueJays PR says Pete Walker will talk to the media after the game in Tampa about his DUI charge. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 26, 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays confirmed Saturday that pitching coach Pete Walker was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Florida.

The Blue Jays added that Walker and the team will address the incident after Saturday's spring training game against the New York Yankees.

More to come.