The Toronto Blue Jays have extended the contract of Ross Atkins to keep him as the team's general manager through at least the 2020 season.

The move comes during his fourth season in Toronto, a run that began with the Blue Jays as playoff contenders in 2016 and has since switched to a rebuilding phase.

Atkins joined the Blue Jays in December 2015, replacing Tony LaCava who was the acting interim GM. He came to the organization the same year Toronto made the playoffs for the first time in 22 years, which saw them get to Game 6 of the ALCS, falling to the Kansas City Royals.

Coming into the role, Atkins was given a roster assembled by former GM Alex Anthopoulos which included a core lineup of big bats, a strong rotation and a steady bullpen.

But the rotation took a hit that off-season when ace starter David Price signed with the Boston Red Sox and pitcher Mark Buehrle was granted free agency before retiring.

In his first off-season with the team, Atkins’ key transactions included selecting pitcher Joe Biagini in the Rule 5 draft and trading Ben Revere to the Washington Nationals for Drew Storen.

He also made in-season moves, including acquiring Melvin Upton Jr., Joaquin Benoit and Francisco Liriano to help the Jays make the playoffs for the second consecutive season in 2016.

Following the 2016 season, Atkins had a major free agent on his hands in Edwin Encarnacion. When things didn’t work out with the slugger, he then turned his attention to Kendrys Morales, signing him to a three-year deal.

The 2017 season came with high expectations and was met with disappointment when the team failed to make the playoffs, ending the year with a 76-86 record.

Atkins continued parting ways with the Jays’ former core on Nov. 4, 2017, when the team granted Jose Bautista free agency.

He then made an addition to the team’s outfield by trading for Randal Grichuk, signing him to a five-year, $52 million contract in April of this season.

With the playoffs out of sight in 2018, Atkins continued moving on from the core that had helped the Jays get to the playoffs, trading away J.A. Happ, Roberto Osuna and Aaron Loup before the July 31 deadline.

He also severed ties with both Josh Donaldson and veteran Curtis Granderson at the Aug. 31 deadline.

The 2018 off-season continued with the dismantling of the Jays roster as Atkins traded away Russel Martin, released Troy Tulowitzki and fired manager John Gibbons.

Atkins moved off of a mainstay in the Jays’ lineup and the centre field position at the start of this season when he traded Kevin Pillar to the San Francisco Giants.

The result? Every positional player who started for the Jays in their final ALCS game in 2016 is no longer with the team and just three players from the active 25-man roster in that series remain – Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez and Biagini.

Moving forward, Atkins now sits with a number of prospects that have the chance to be impactful players in the MLB, and a few trade pieces in Stroman, Sanchez and Justin Smoak.

Before joining the Jays organization, Atkins spent 14 years with the Cleveland Indians where he started as an assistant director of player development and worked his way up to vice-president of player personnel.