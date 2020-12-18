The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with outfielder Forrest Wall, and infielder's Richard Ureña, and Tyler White, the team announced on Friday.

All three players agreed to Minor League deals with invites to 2021 Major League Spring Training.

Ureña, 24, returns to the Blue Jays after spending the 2020 season with the Baltimore Orioles.

The native of San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic, batted .243 in 30 games for Toronto in 2019.

Ureña originally signed with the Blue Jays as a 16-year-old in 2012 and holds a career .253 batting average over 91 Major League contests.

Wall, 25, batted .304 in 14 Spring Training contests for the Blue Jays last season and was invited to Summer Camp at Rogers Centre before spending the regular season at the club’s alternate training site in Rochester, NY.

The left-handed hitting outfielder spent time with Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo in 2019, combining to hit .268 with a .773 OPS.

The Winter Park, FL, native was acquired from the Rockies in 2018 and has a career line of .274/.353/.413 across six Minor League seasons.

White, 30, played nine games for the SK Wyverns of the Korean Baseball Organization in 2020, collecting four RBI while posting a .685 OPS.

The 5-11, 238 lb. first baseman split 83 contests between the Astros and the Dodgers during his 2019 campaign while also playing 70 games of Triple-A ball.

Over the course of four Major League seasons, the native of Mooresboro, NC, holds a .236 batting average while registering 26 homers and 103 RBI in 256 games.