Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Julian Merryweather will undergo an MRI on Tuesday after leaving Monday's blowout win over the Baltimore Orioles with left side discomfort. 

The 30-year-old allowed one run on two hits and recorded two outs in the seventh inning before exiting the game. 

Merryweather has already pitched a career high 17.2 innings this season, posting an 0-2 record with a 6.11 ERA and 1.358 WHIP over 19 games this season. 

The native of Berkeley, California missed most of last season with an oblique strain.