Jays reliever Merryweather to have MRI after leaving game

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Julian Merryweather will undergo an MRI on Tuesday after leaving Monday's blowout win over the Baltimore Orioles with left side discomfort.

The 30-year-old allowed one run on two hits and recorded two outs in the seventh inning before exiting the game.

Merryweather has already pitched a career high 17.2 innings this season, posting an 0-2 record with a 6.11 ERA and 1.358 WHIP over 19 games this season.

The native of Berkeley, California missed most of last season with an oblique strain.