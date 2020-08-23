Despite their recent success, injuries continue to pile up for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team announced Sunday that right-hander Matt Shoemaker has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of right shoulder inflammation. The move is retroactive to Aug. 22.

To make matters worse, starting pitcher Trent Thornton left after just one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday with a possible elbow injury.

The 26-year-old right-hander has already spent time on the injured list this season due to right elbow inflammation.

#BlueJays rotation depth is about to be tested in a big way.

Matt Shoemaker (shoulder) is already down and now it looks like Trent Thornton may join him with some sort of elbow issue. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 23, 2020

Righty Jacob Waguespack has been recalled from the taxi squad and is active against the Rays.

Shoemaker last pitched Friday night, going five innings and allowing only two earned runs against the Rays.