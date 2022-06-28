Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson will be shut down for the next three to four weeks with a lat strain suffered during a rehab start in the minors earlier this month.

Pearson will then be re-evaluated to see if he's ready to start playing catch.

Update on Nate Pearson per #BlueJays. He’s shut down for 3-4 weeks with a lat strain after which he’ll be re-evaluated to begin playing catch — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) June 28, 2022

The right-handed pitcher was forced to exit a June 19 game in Triple-A Buffalo after throwing just two pitches due to right shoulder discomfort.

Pearson was diagnosed with mono in April, which pushed back his season debut to May 26th when he made his first rehab start.

In five minor league games this season, the 25-year-old has pitched 7.2 innings and owns an earned run average of 3.52.

The 2017 first-round draft pick has long excited Blue Jays fans, but injuries have repeatedly slowed his progress.

Pearson has pitched in 17 career games at the major league level, including five starts with a 5.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 33 innings.