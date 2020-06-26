Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said the club expects a lot of positive tests for COVID-19 when testing begins next week.

Shapiro on testing next week:



“We expect a lot of positive tests." — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 26, 2020

Shapiro's comments come days after it was reported multiple players and staff members on the Blue Jays tested positive for COVID-19 in Dunedin, home of the teams' Spring Training facility.

Last week the facility was shut down after a player presented symptoms consistent with the virus.

The Blue Jays still don't know where they will train or play during the 60-game season, with their facility in Dunedin one of the options. It was reported earlier this week the team is seeking government permission to play the season in Toronto. Most teams are expected to train and play in their home stadiums this year, but the Jays face an additional hurdle because of border and quarantine rules.

Players are scheduled to report to camp on Wednesday with the start of the season scheduled for late July.