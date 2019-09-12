The Toronto Blue Jays have released left-handed starter Clayton Richard and activated reliever Elvis Luciano from the 60-day injured list, the team announced.

Richard ends his short tenure with the Blue Jays with an ERA of 5.96 in 10 starts. He has not appeared in a game since July 13 because of a left lat strain. He missed the first eight weeks of the season because of a stress reaction in his right knee.

In addition to becoming a free agent, the southpaw also celebrated his birthday on Thursday.

Richard has spent eight of his 11 seasons with the San Diego Padres.

Meanwhile, Luciano, 19, has a 6.51 ERA in 20 games this season for the Blue Jays. He was a Rule-5 pick from the Kansas City Royals in last year. He has not pitched since June 12.

Toronto hosts the Red Sox in the series finale Thursday night before welcoming the New York Yankees to town Friday night.