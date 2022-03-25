Toronto's Rogers Centre will undergo renovations over the next two winters, Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro told reporters Friday in Dunedin.

An official announcement will be made in the next few weeks.

TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell adds that most of the changes will be made to the 33-year-old stadium's lower bowl and interior, including a new clubhouse.

The project essentially extends the life of Rogers Centre for 10-15 years.

Furthermore, the renovations are expected to extend the life of Rogers Centre for 10-15 years - enough time to for the team to to start working on a new stadium plan.

Shapiro did not disclose the total cost of the renovation plan.

The building opened in 1989 after the Blue Jays played 18 seasons in the old Exhibition Stadium.

