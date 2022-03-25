1h ago
Blue Jays reveal plan to renovate Rogers Centre
Toronto's Rogers Centre will undergo renovations over the next two winters, Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro told reporters Friday in Dunedin.
TSN.ca Staff
An official announcement will be made in the next few weeks.
TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell adds that most of the changes will be made to the 33-year-old stadium's lower bowl and interior, including a new clubhouse.
Furthermore, the renovations are expected to extend the life of Rogers Centre for 10-15 years - enough time to for the team to to start working on a new stadium plan.
Shapiro did not disclose the total cost of the renovation plan.
The building opened in 1989 after the Blue Jays played 18 seasons in the old Exhibition Stadium.
