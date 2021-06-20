Atkins on where Jays stand this season, what moves could potentially be made

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins spoke to reporters Sunday, saying improving the team's bullpen is something they are focused on.

Atkins also praised manager Charlie Montoyo on how he has handled everything this season.

Atkins also said the team is open to adding a starting pitcher, but there are not a lot on the market at the time.

The Blue Jays pitching currently ranks sixth in the American League with a 4.13 earned run average.

Atkins also gave a number of injury updates Sunday.

Pitcher Ryan Borucki, who is on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain, is throwing off a mound and will soon progress to throwing side sessions. Julian Merryweather, who is on the 60-day injured list with an oblique strain, is scheduled to start throwing off a mound this week. And Rafael Dolis, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a finger strain, threw a bullpen session on Saturday,

Steven Matz, who is currently on the COVID-19 list, is throwing on his own and could potentially return to action this week against the Miami Marlins.