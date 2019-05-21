Toronto Blue Jays reliever Ryan Tepera is off to see a doctor outside the organization regarding his injured elbow, according to TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.

Ryan Tepera lands on the 10-day IL with a right elbow injury. He’s going to see a doctor outside the organization. He told the team after yesterday’s rough outing that “he’s not feeling right.”#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 21, 2019

He has also been placed on the 10-day injured list. Reliever Jimmy Cordero, who was recently claimed off waivers from the Washington Nationals, has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

Tepera began the season on the injured list with an elbow issue and has not pitched well since he returned. In 12 games this season, Tepera has an earned run average of 6.55 and a WHIP of 1.64.

Meanwhile, left-hander Clayton Richard (knee) is an option to start Thursday but manager Charlie Montoyo hasn't made a decision at the moment according to Mitchell. Richard has yet to pitch this season.

The Jays will continue their series with the Red Sox Tuesday night. Eduardo Rodriguez gets the ball for Boston, while Marcus Stroman is expected to counter for the home side.